German woman indicted over her time with IS in Syria

The indictment of Leonora M., whose full name wasn't released because of local privacy rules, is the latest in a string of cases in Germany involving women who went to the area held by IS and were involved in holding women captured by the extremist group as slaves.

Federal prosecutors said the suspect went to Syria and joined IS in 2015 and became the “third wife” of a member of the group. She is accused of enabling her husband's activities for IS by running their household in Raqqa and writing his application for a job in the group's intelligence service.