German unions to hit railway, airports with new strikes

The EVG rail workers union called for members to walk off the job from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday. It said Wednesday that it had “to increase pressure on employers, who think that they can ignore the demands of their workforce and conduct wage negotiations in a patronizing way.”

EVG's walkout will affect around 50 companies that provide rail services. Those include the main operator, state-owned Deutsche Bahn, which said long-distance services would not run between 3 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday and most regional trains would also be canceled.