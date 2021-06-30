German unemployment drops as COVID infections decline

In Germany, the labor agency pays at least 60% of the salary of employees who are on reduced or zero hours.

The labor agency said it paid support for 2.34 million people in April, the most recent month it has estimates for. That was down from 2.7 million in March and far below a peak of nearly 6 million in April 2020.

“At first glance, today’s numbers suggest that the German labour market has already left the crisis behind,” Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING, wrote in a research note. “At second glance, however, the high number of short-time workers should still be a good reminder of potential risks going forward, even if these risks look less threatening by the month.”