German train drivers to stage third strike over pay

The GDL union said freight train drivers will walk out on Wednesday evening, followed by passenger train drivers early Thursday. The strike is due to last until 2 a.m. on Sept. 7, making it the longest in the current round of labor negotiations.

The union wants state-owned Deutsche Bahn to give drivers and other rail staff a 3.2% salary increase and a one-time “coronavirus bonus” of 600 euros ($700). It has rejected the company's offers to date.