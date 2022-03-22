German retirees to get hefty pension increase in July

The Labor Ministry said pensions will increase by 5.35% in the former West Germany on July 1 and by 6.12% in the formerly communist east. There was no increase in the west last year and an increase of 0.72% in the east as the economy was hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Labor Minister Hubertus Heil said that, “because we managed in Germany to keep the labor market stable in the (coronavirus) crisis,” the financing of the pension system is in good shape and the big increase is possible.