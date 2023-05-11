German rail workers union announces 50-hour strike

“Instead of looking for compromises, the EVG wants to paralyze the country for an unbelievable 50 hours,” he said in a statement Thursday morning. “Millions of travelers are not getting where they want to go, to school, to work, to their loved ones.”

The walkout is the third staged by railway workers this year, and comes in the wake of strikes in other sectors. In late March, a full-day strike paralyzed the railway network. That walkout was coordinated with another union, ver.di, which brought most of Germany's airports and some regional transit networks to a standstill.

EVG organized a second strike in April, which affected regional and long-distance rail services in Germany.

Germany’s annual inflation rate has declined from the levels it reached late last year but remains high. It stood at 7.2% in April.