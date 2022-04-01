German prosecutors file charges over major child porn site

Investigators say the "BoysTown" platform, which operated on the darknet, had more than 400,000 members. Pedophiles used it to exchange and watch pornography of children and toddlers, most of them boys, from all over the world. It was shut down in April 2021.

The suspects are aged between 41 and 65, Frankfurt prosecutors said in a statement. Their names weren't released, in keeping with German privacy rules. They face charges that include spreading and producing child pornography and sexual abuse of children.