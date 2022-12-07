BreakingNews
Victim ID’d in deadly head-on crash in Champaign County
springfield-news-sun logo
X

German police seek help in solving bull sperm heist

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Police in western Germany are appealing for help in cracking a potentially very cold case

BERLIN (AP) — Police in western Germany are appealing for help in cracking a potentially very cold case.

Authorities say about 60 containers of bull sperm were stolen from a farm in the town of Olfen, 90 kilometers (56 miles) northeast of Cologne, late Monday or early Tuesday.

Police said in a statement Wednesday that while it's unclear how the rustle happened, the precious cargo needs to be supercooled with liquid nitrogen at –196 Celsius degrees (–320 Fahrenheit) so it isn't spoiled.

They are seeking tips from the public that might lead to the recovery of the sperm, which was intended for artificial insemination.

In Other News
1
Putin says Ukraine fight is taking longer than expected
2
Trial ordered for 5 men in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
3
UK approves 1st new coal mine in decades, sparking anger
4
Watchdog finds prison failures before Whitey Bulger killing
5
Emhoff: 'I'm in pain right now' over rising antisemitism
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top