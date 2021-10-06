German police raid ring suspected of laundering $162 million

“According to initial estimates the volume of transactions in the period under investigation was about 140 million euros ($162 million),” police said in a statement.

German public broadcaster WDR reported that the laundered money included funds from drug trafficking and at least some of it was sent to Turkey and Syria, where it may have been used to fund militant groups.

Police said the suspects are also accused of illegally obtaining benefits. Officers seized valuables such as luxury cars, gold, jewels and high-end watches worth more than 2 million euros.

Authorities planned to provide further details at a news conference at 2 p.m. (1200GMT).