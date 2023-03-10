X
Dark Mode Toggle

German police: 8 dead in Jehovah's Witnesses hall shooting

Nation & World
12 minutes ago
Police say eight people were killed in a shooting at a Jehovah’s Witnesses hall in Hamburg, and an unspecified number of others were wounded

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Eight people were killed in a shooting at a Jehovah's Witnesses hall in Hamburg, German police said Friday, and an unspecified number of others were wounded.

Police gave the figure on their website. There was still no word on a possible motive for the shooting on Thursday evening that stunned Germany's second-biggest city.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a former Hamburg mayor, described the shooting as “a brutal act of violence.”

Police said during the night that they believe that there was only one shooter, and that that this could be a person who was found dead in the building.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Anti-Russia guerrillas in Belarus take on 'two-headed enemy'
2
At least 36 people killed by extremists in eastern Congo
3
Feds: Proud Boys deployed foot soldiers in sedition plot
4
East coast African states ail from too much, too little rain
5
Xi awarded 3rd term as China's president, extending rule
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top