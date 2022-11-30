German parliament labels 1930s Ukraine famine as genocide

“This horror had its cause in the Kremlin — there, the dictator took the cruel decision to push through collectivization by force and cause hunger,” governing Green party lawmaker Robin Wagener told parliament. “And the killing by hunger also had as its aim the political repression of Ukrainian national identity, Ukrainian culture and language.”

He said that “the parallels with today are unmissable” — a point echoed by other speakers nine months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia’s current war of aggression against Ukraine stands in this historical tradition,” conservative opposition lawmaker Volker Ullrich said.

Academic opinion remains divided about whether the famine constitutes a “genocide,” with the main question being whether Stalin intentionally wanted to kill Ukrainians as an attempt to quash an independence movement against the Soviet Union, or whether the famine was primarily the result of official incompetence along with natural conditions. Regardless, the “great famine” seeded lingering Ukrainian bitterness toward Soviet Russian rule.

According to the Holomodor Museum in Kyiv, 16 states in addition to Ukraine so far have recognized the famine as genocide: Australia, Ecuador, Estonia, Canada, Colombia, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, the United States and the Vatican. Some other countries, including Argentina, Chile and Spain, have condemned it as “an act of extermination.”

Last week, Pope Francis linked the suffering of Ukrainians now to the 1930s "genocide artificially caused by Stalin."

Wednesday's resolution calls on the German government among other things to work against “any attempts to spread one-sided Russian historical narratives” and to keep supporting Ukraine as a victim of the current war.

It notes that the famine in Ukraine happened in a period of massive crimes against humanity in Europe, which included the Nazi Holocaust “in its historical singularity,” the war crimes of the German military and the systematic murder of millions of civilians as part of the “the racist German war of annihilation in the east.”

Such resolutions aren't binding and don't mandate government action, but Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has thanked lawmakers who championed it.