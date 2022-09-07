German parliament honors Gorbachev, who enabled unification

Flags at the parliament's Reichstag building in Berlin were lowered to half-staff as lawmakers opened the day's session, one of the first since Gorbachev's death last week, with the tribute.

“He made possible what for decades seemed impossible — ending the Cold War peacefully and overcoming the division of our country and our continent,” speaker Baerbel Bas told lawmakers. “We Germans have much to thank Mikhail Gorbachev for."