German panel recommends vaccines after exposure to monkeypox

The panel, known by its German acronym STIKO, circulated a draft recommendation Thursday in which it said that due to limited supply, the smallpox vaccine Imvanex should be made available first to people who were exposed to the virus in the previous 14 days.

Two shots should be given at least 28 days apart to people not previously vaccinated against smallpox, while a single dose is enough for those who had received a smallpox shot before, the advisory panel said. Monkeypox is a rare disease, related to the same virus family as smallpox.