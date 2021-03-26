German mother of 11 kids fights virus with discipline, love

The oldest, Milena, 22, has already moved out, but lives nearby and comes over for visits several times a week. In addition to the seven school-age children, the Heimanns also have three little ones — the youngest only 18 months — who are still in kindergarten, which has also been closed some of the time due to the virus.

“It's very noisy here and cramped," Katja Heimann said with a sigh, but also a smile. When the four high school students are participating in video conferences with their teachers, she helps her three elementary school students solve their exercises on the long wooden kitchen table.

“In the beginning of homeschooling we had only one laptop for our entire family — that didn't work out at all,” she said. Friends and neighbors quickly helped out, lending their spare devices to the family.

Husband Andre, 52, a locksmith, says he is in awe of how his wife manages to keep their family together during the pandemic.

“She takes care of the household, the homework, the cooking, the cleaning, the paperwork, everything," he says. "She's amazing.”

Of course, the Heimanns have good and bad days.

Sometimes the kids argue with each other, they get bored and don't want to do remote learning anymore but do want to hang out with their friends again — which is not allowed due to the distancing regulations.

“Of course, we have stress and we argue too,” says Andre. “But in general the situation made us get closer together."

Across the country, families are bearing the brunt of the pandemic and parents as well as children are exhausted by the ongoing school closures. While in some German states some schools have reopened carefully and for half-size attendance only, other states are still keeping many children in remote-learning-only mode.

In the beginning of the pandemic, Germany seemed to have the virus relatively well under control, but things got worse last fall, when the start of the second wave quickly filled hospitals and brought up death numbers. Since November, the country's 83 million people have been living under various lockdown measures. Restaurants, bars and many leisure facilities remain closed.

However, despite the restrictions, infection numbers in Germany have been rising again in recent weeks as the more contagious virus variant first detected in Britain has become dominant in the country.

Germany has registered more than 75,000 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic a year ago. On Thursday, the country’s disease control center reported 22,657 new confirmed daily cases, up from 17,504 a week ago.

Contracting the infection is a constant fear for the Heimanns as their 3-year-old son Oskar suffers from a rare genetic disease, has an intellectual disability and is therefore especially vulnerable.

“We have two risk patients in our family — Oskar with his genetic defect and my husband," says Katja Heimann. "So we are living in constant fear that somebody will bring home the infection.”

Despite their worries, some of the children started going back to school part-time recently and they're hoping for full-time classes again soon.

“The best thing will be when we can all go back to school every day and meet and play in groups again,” says 10-year-old Martha.

“And play soccer again which is currently canceled — which is really a stupid thing,” adds 12-year-old brother Willi.

The rest of the Heimann family also can't wait for the pandemic to be over.

“The most important thing will be when the kids can finally be kids again and enjoy their hobbies,” says father Andre. “That they are no longer bored and can go wherever they want and do what they like to do again.”

Grieshaber reported from Berlin.

Katja Heimann, her husband and their eleven children sit on a sofa in their home in Eisemroth, central Germany, Thursday, March 25, 2021. One year into the coronavirus pandemic, Katja Heimann is still trying to keep her spirits up - despite several lockdowns and months of teaching seven of her children in home schooling. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Katja Heimann, her husband and their eleven children sit around a table in their home in Eisemroth, central Germany, Thursday, March 25, 2021. One year into the coronavirus pandemic, Katja Heimann is still trying to keep her spirits up - despite several lockdowns and months of teaching seven of her children in home schooling. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Katja Heimann helps her children with studies in their home in Eisemroth, central Germany, Thursday, March 25, 2021. One year into the coronavirus pandemic, Katja Heimann is still trying to keep her spirits up - despite several lockdowns and months of teaching seven of her children in home schooling. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Katja Heimann comforts her son Oskar, who suffers from a very rare gene defect, in Eisemroth, central Germany, Thursday, March 25, 2021. One year into the coronavirus pandemic, Katja Heimann is still trying to keep her spirits up - despite several lockdowns and months of teaching seven of her children in home schooling. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Three year old Oskar, who suffers from a very rare gene defect, stands next to dog Bruno in Eisemroth, central Germany, Thursday, March 25, 2021. One year into the coronavirus pandemic, Katja Heimann is still trying to keep her spirits up - despite several lockdowns and months of teaching seven of her children in home schooling. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

13-year-old daughter Anni walks through the family's house in Eisemroth, central Germany, Thursday, March 25, 2021. One year into the coronavirus pandemic, Katja Heimann is still trying to keep her spirits up _ despite several lockdowns and months of teaching seven of her children in home schooling. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

The youngest child Fritz (19 months) sits next to his sister Milena (21) at a table in their home in Eisemroth, central Germany, Thursday, March 25, 2021. One year into the coronavirus pandemic, Katja Heimann is still trying to keep her spirits up - despite several lockdowns and months of teaching seven of her children in home schooling. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

13-year-old daughter Anni walks next to her Haflinger horse in Eisemroth, central Germany, Thursday, March 25, 2021. One year into the coronavirus pandemic, Katja Heimann is still trying to keep her spirits up - despite several lockdowns and months of teaching seven of her children in home schooling. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst