German minister rejects idea of arms deliveries to Ukraine

“Germany has not given us military help, but it could do,” Zelenskyy said. “Germany has great ships: speedboats, missile speedboats and patrol boats.”

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas firmly rejected the idea of weapons deliveries, while highlighting Germany's support for Ukraine in diplomacy and in bilateral aid.

“I am convinced that the conflict can only be solved by political channels, and that should be clear to all involved,” he told reporters in Berlin. “This remains the guiding principle of our engagement, and it won't change — weapons deliveries don't help in this.”

Ukraine also strongly opposes the completion of a new Russian-built natural gas pipeline to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

The Nord Stream 2 project also is opposed by Habeck's Greens and by the United States, but the Biden administration opted last month not to punish the company overseeing the project even while announcing new sanctions against Russian companies and ships. The move eased a long-running irritant in German-U.S. relations.

Germany's Funke newspaper group reported Tuesday that a German delegation including two top Merkel advisers traveled to Washington this week for talks expected to include the pipeline issue.

Maas said Germany had made clear that it has “an interest in finding a common way” forward.

“That will now be the subject of talks in Washington, and I am confident that we will succeed in finding a way,” he said. “This certainly won't be easy, and possibly won't be the case overnight, but we are counting on dialogue with officials in Washington as we did in the past, and we will continue that.”