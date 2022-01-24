Germany keeps COVID restrictions as omicron infections soar

Although infections are rising fast, that hasn’t so far been accompanied by a big increase in hospital admissions. But officials worry that Germany has a high number of unvaccinated older people in comparison with some other European countries.

Scholz acknowledged that the pace of vaccination has eased off again after picking up last month, and announced a new campaign to pep up the campaign again. As of Monday, 73.4% of the population had been fully vaccinated and 50.4% also had received a booster shot.

German lawmakers are expected to hold a first debate Wednesday on a possible universal vaccination mandate, which Scholz supports but has left to parliament to design.

Berlin is seeing a particularly steep spike in COVID-19 cases at present — on Monday, the five districts with Germany's highest infection rates were in the capital. The Mitte district, where the chancellery is located, topped the list with 2,842.9 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week.

The city's education minister, Astrid-Sabine Busse, announced Monday that Berlin students would no longer be obliged to attend school until the end of February, but that schools would be kept open for those students who still wanted to go there.

The decision came after Berlin public health officers said they would no longer conduct contact tracing or send immediate contacts of infected children into quarantine.

___

Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin contributed to this report.

——

A woman walks past a Covid-19 test center in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 the day when German politicians discusses further measures to avoid the outspread of the coronavirus. Letters read "test here". (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Medical workers are seen in a Covid-19 test center in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 the day when German politicians discusses further measures to avoid the outspread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)