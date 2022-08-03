German leader says gas pipeline part is ready for Russia

“This turbine is usable any time,” he said. “There is nothing standing in the way of its transport on to Russia — other than that the Russian recipients have to say that they want to have the turbine, and give the necessary information for the customs transport to Russia," the chancellor continued. "All other permits are there — that goes for the permit from Germany, the permit from the European Union, from the United Kingdom, from Canada. There are no problems.”

Gazprom has repeatedly said it pressed Siemens Energy for documents and clarification, and said a week ago that it wasn't satisfied with documents it had received.

Gazprom's repeated reductions of gas deliveries has raised fears that Russia may cut off supplies to try to gain political leverage over Europe, which has imposed wide-ranging sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Scholz noted the EU sanctions do not apply to the gas used to power industry, heat homes and generate electricity.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, stands besides Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy, at the turbine serviced in Canada for the Nordstream 1 natural gas pipeline in Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany, Aug. 3, 2022. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited a plant by Siemens Energy where a turbine, which is at the center of a dispute between Germany and Russia over reduced gas supplies, is currently sitting in storage until it can be shipped to Russia. (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, center, gestures besides Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy, left, at the turbine serviced in Canada for the Nordstream 1 natural gas pipeline in Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany, Aug. 3, 2022. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited a plant by Siemens Energy where a turbine, which is at the center of a dispute between Germany and Russia over reduced gas supplies, is currently sitting in storage until it can be shipped to Russia. (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP)