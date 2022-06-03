German lawmakers expected to approve huge fund for military

Scholz said this week that the spending spree amounts to a “quantum leap” that will be greeted with “relief” in Paris, London, Washington and Warsaw. “'Finally,' they say, ‘Germany is taking on the security policy responsibility that it has in the 21st century,’” he told lawmakers.

The opposition insisted during negotiations with Scholz's coalition that the fund be used exclusively for the Bundeswehr, rather than go toward other things related to national security, such as aid to stabilizing poor countries or civilian cyber-defense measures.

Some details of how the money will be spent have emerged. The defense ministry says it will buy 60 Chinook CH-47F transport helicopters, made by Boeing. The government also wants to buy up to 35 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets to replace aging Tornado aircraft.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine