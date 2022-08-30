German inflation back at near-half-century record after dip

Inflation in Europe's biggest economy first hit 7.9% in May — the highest rate since the winter of 1973-1974, when prices were fueled by an oil crisis — before slipping back to 7.5% by July. The preliminary figure, which the Federal Statistical Office reported Tuesday, is usually unchanged in a final report about two weeks later.

As in other countries around the world, inflation in Germany has been stoked by Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has led to a rise in energy costs and food prices.