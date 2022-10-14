German health minister urges stepped-up COVID-19 measures

A rise in cases in Bavaria has been linked to the recent Oktoberfest, which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.

Lauterbach said more could have been done to limit the spread of the virus at the beer festival in Munich, such as offering or mandating on-site testing for visitors.

The Health Ministry launched a new nearly 33 million-euro ($32 million) advertising campaign Friday, using 84 cases studies of real people affected by COVID-19 to encourage vaccinations.

Lauterbach said getting the shot remains an important way of protecting yourself and others. The risk of death for people over 60 drops by 90% if they get a fourth shot, he said.