German Green contender acknowledges mistake in book flap

In comments to Thursday's edition of the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Baerbock said she had relied on publicly accessible sources, "but I take the criticism seriously.”

“In retrospect, it would certainly have been better if I had worked with a list of sources,” she added.

The Greens led many polls after Baerbock, 40, was nominated in April. But recent surveys show Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, under Armin Laschet, leading by up to 11 points.

Green missteps have included a poorly presented plan to raise gasoline prices and talk of ending short-haul flights, which they don’t actually aim to ban. Baerbock herself has faced intense scrutiny — she had to correct details in a resume and belatedly declared payments from her party, which she says she wasn’t immediately aware had to be declared, to parliamentary authorities.

Baerbock said that she and the Greens have worked hard to overcome traditional political divisions, but acknowledged that the approach is being tested in a tough campaign — “I also slipped briefly into old trenches.”