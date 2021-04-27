German government raises 2021 economic growth forecast

It did better than several others in the 19-country eurozone, however, as it was supported by manufacturing, which has taken less of a hit than services during the pandemic.

The government prognosis is more optimistic than a forecast last month from its panel of independent economic advisers, which predicted 3.1% growth in 2021.

On the other hand, a group of leading German economic institutes two weeks ago forecast 3.7% growth in 2021.

In an effort to try and slow the spread of the pandemic in Germany, restaurants and bars are closed for indoor dining, nonessential travel is discouraged and much nonfood and nonpharmacy retail is restricted.

Lawmakers last week approved legislation that applies an “emergency brake” consistently in areas with high infection rates, doing away with the patchwork of measures that has often characterized the pandemic response across Germany’s 16 states.

Those rules, which automatically come into force in regions with more than 100 newly reported cases a week per 100,000 inhabitants, include a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, as well as further limits on personal contacts and nonessential stores.

Altmaier said the economic forecast is partially based on the assumption that measures can be gradually relaxed starting in the second quarter.

