German government denies Scholz comments spurred raids on climate activists

Asked whether prosecutors in Bavaria could have taken Scholz's comments as a signal to crack down on the group, Buechner strongly rejected the idea.

“It has to be possible for the German chancellor to answer a question about what he thinks of the protests in a plain-spoken way,” he said. “I think the chancellor did this in an appropriate way.”

Buechner said the German government remains committed to tackling climate change and protesters must abide by the law.

A United Nations spokesperson said Thursday that while governments have a duty to uphold the law, “people also have a fundamental right to demonstrate peacefully to have their voices heard.”

“And it is clear that a lot of the progress that we have seen on awareness on climate change and positive movement on climate change is due to the fact that people have been demonstrating peacefully throughout the world,” Stéphane Dujarric told reporters in New York

Environmental activists have said they plan further protests in Germany over the coming days.