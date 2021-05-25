German GDP slumps but optimism up as vaccinations increase

According to the closely-watched monthly survey from Munich's Ifo institute, sentiment among German managers has followed with a considerable improvement.

The agency's index of business climate rose to 99.2 points in May from 96.6 points in April, its highest value since May 2019.

According to its sub indices, companies were more satisfied with their current business situations as well as more optimistic for the coming months, Ifo said.

“The finally accelerating vaccination rollout, as well as first steps in the reopening of the economy, have clearly boosted optimism,” ING economist Carsten Brzeski said.

He cautioned that new variants of the coronavirus could cause a setback, and that supply chain disruptions could harm the manufacturing sector, but that the “general outlook for the German economy is improving.”

“We expect private consumption and the construction sector to be the main drivers of growth in the second quarter,” he said.