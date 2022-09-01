German gasoline, transport prices jump as subsidies expire

Germany's biggest auto club, ADAC, said initial estimates indicated that the average price of one liter of E10 super was about 0.25 euros ($0.25) higher in the morning than the previous day. Diesel fuel was about 0.10 euros ($0.10) more expensive, it said.

Thursday marked the end of a temporary cut in gasoline taxes and a special 9-euro ($9) monthly public transport ticket unveiled by the government in May to ease the pain of inflation.