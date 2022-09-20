German gas storage over 90% full despite Russian supply cuts

Russia hasn't delivered any gas through Nord Stream 1 since the end of August as tensions mount over the war in Ukraine. The country started reducing gas supplies through the pipeline in mid-June, citing alleged technical problems. German officials dismissed that explanation as cover for a political decision to push up prices and create uncertainty.

Before the reductions started, Russia accounted for a bit more than a third of Germany's gas supplies.

The cutoffs forced the government to put together a rescue package for major gas importer Uniper, which has had to buy gas at far higher prices on the market to fulfill its supply contracts. The company last week said it is exploring the possibility of the government taking a majority stake as its losses mount.

The outcome of those talks remains unclear, as does the future of a new levy on natural gas to aid energy importers that the government announced along with the original bailout.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany is well-placed to get through the winter with enough energy, pointing to new liquefied natural gas terminals expected to start work in the coming months, among other things.