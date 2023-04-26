BreakingNews
Funeral services set for Springfield High School teacher, coach
X

German FM condemns death sentence for citizen in Iran

Nation & World
35 minutes ago
Germany’s foreign minister has called on Iran to reverse a death sentence handed down to Jamshid Sharmahd, an Iranian-German dual citizen and opposition figure accused of masterminding deadly attacks

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's foreign minister called Wednesday on Iran to reverse a death sentence handed down to Jamshid Sharmahd, an Iranian-German dual citizen and opposition figure accused of masterminding deadly attacks.

German officials said they were not allowed to attend the hearing at which the sentence against Sharmahd was upheld.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called the verdict “completely unacceptable.”

“At no point did Jamshid Sharmahd have even the beginnings of a fair trial,” she wrote on Twitter. “We call on Iran to immediately reverse this arbitrary verdict.”

Germany's ambassador to Iran has broken off a duty trip and is on his way back to Tehran to intervene on Sharmahd's behalf, Baerbock added.

Earlier this year Germany and Iran expelled each others' diplomats over the case.

Sharmahd had been residing in Glendora, California, prior to his detention. Iran accuses the 67-year-old of leading the armed wing of a group committed to restoring the Western-backed monarchy that ruled Iran before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Sharmahd's family says he was only a spokesman for the opposition group and deny he was involved in any attacks. They say he was abducted from Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, in 2020 and spirited into Iran.

In Other News
1
NFL Draft Guide: How to watch, who will go No. 1
2
US to dock nuclear subs in SKorea for 1st time in 40 years
3
Cosmetic to critical: Blue states help trans health coverage
4
Jailed Kremlin foe Navalny says he may face life sentence
5
Proud Boys Jan. 6 trial in hands of jury weighing conspiracy
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top