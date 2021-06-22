German finance minister, auditors faulted in Wirecard probe

Wirecard filed for protection from creditors through insolvency proceedings last year after admitting that 1.9 billion euros ($2.3 billion) supposedly held in trust accounts in the Philippines probably didn't exist.

The company's former chief executive, Markus Braun, is being investigated on suspicion of criminal fraud. Interpol has issued a red notice for Wirecard's former chief operating officer, Jan Marsalek, on allegations of "violations of the German duty on securities act and the securities trading act, criminal breach of trust (and) especially serious case of fraud."