German far-right party allowed to keep 'Hang the Greens' ads

But the administrative court in Chemnitz said Tuesday that the posters put up by the tiny III. Weg (Third Way) party must be kept at a minimum 100-meter (328-foot) distance from the Green party's posters, news agency dpa reported. The environmentalist Greens are one of three parties running for the chancellery in Germany's Sept. 26 parliamentary election.

City authorities in Zwickau ordered last week that III. Weg remove its posters within three days and said that local officials would otherwise take them down themselves. It argued that the slogan was a violation of public order and human dignity.