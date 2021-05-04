German far-right crime rises; police arrest alleged neo-Nazi

The suspect, whose name wasn’t released for privacy reasons, has previous convictions for “numerous crimes, including ones that were motivated by right-wing ideology,” said prosecutors in Frankfurt, who are handling the case.

The letters were signed "NSU 2.0." A German group called the National Socialist Underground was responsible for a string of violent crimes between 1998 and 2011, including the racially motivated killings of nine men with immigrant backgrounds and a police officer. The group's name was derived from the full name of the Nazi, or National Socialist, party.

Police think the suspect sent almost 100 letters to dozens of people and organizations across Germany and Austria since 2018. German news agency dpa reported that investigators think the suspect may have obtained personal data on the people he targeted from official records or Darknet forums.

German security agencies warned of the growing threat of violent far-right extremism. In July 2019, a regional politician from Chancellor Angela Merkel's party was killed by a neo-Nazi; three months later, a gunman tried to force his way into a synagogue on Yom Kippur, killing two people.

Seehofer said the new statistics reveal an ongoing increase in antisemitic crimes in Germany, which was up 15.7% in 2020 over 2019 with 2,351 total incidents — 94.6% of which were committed by a far-right suspect.

Of the total, 62 were acts of violence while the majority were antisemitic hate speech and other related crimes, frequently on the internet or over social media, Seehofer said.

“This development in Germany is not only troubling, but in view of our history, deeply shameful,” he said.

In 2020, Germany recorded a 72.4% increase in anti-immigrant crimes, up to 5,298 total cases over 3,073 in 2019, Seehofer said.

In the most deadly incident, nine people with immigrant backgrounds were shot dead in Hanau, near Frankfurt, in February by a gunman who had called for genocide.

Authorities have raised concerns about the role the Alternative for Germany party allegedly played in stoking a climate of resentment toward immigrants and the government. The party, which placed third in Germany's 2017 election, has moved steadily to the right in recent years, drawing increasing scrutiny from the country's domestic intelligence agency.

On Tuesday, Alternative for Germany's section in Berlin condemned a member who appeared to lament the absence of attacks on Merkel.

The news website Business Insider reported that AfD's former chairman in Berlin, Guenter Brinker, forwarded a message stating that “either that piece of dirt is so well protected that nobody can get at her, or don't the Germans have any balls?”

Brinker said later that he had mistakenly forwarded the message and regretted doing so, and that he rejected “all forms of hatred and violence.”

Many in the AfD have expressed support for, and participated in, the regular protests in Germany against lockdown measures, organized by the so-called Querdenker movement.

The demonstrations have become increasingly violent, and the country's domestic intelligence service late last month said it had put some members of the loose-knit Querdenker movement under observation.

The protests have brought together a broad range of demonstrators, including people opposing vaccinations, others who deny the existence of the coronavirus, mask opponents, conspiracy theorists and others.

Seehofer said the protests have also attracted neo-Nazis and other right-wing extremists, and have regularly become violent.

“At these gatherings organized by the so-called Querdenker movement, attacks are directed against police officers and the press,” Seehofer said.

“Of the 260 reported crimes against journalists, 112 were related to corona" protests, he said. “I want to say here very clearly: These acts of violence are no longer about exercising a constitutional right (to demonstrate), but are acts of violence of a criminal nature that I condemn in the strongest possible terms.”

Horst Seehofer (CSU), Federal Minister of the Interior, for Construction and Home Affairs, presents the case figures of politically motivated crime for the year 2020 at the Federal Press Conference in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld

FILE - In this Feb.20, 2020 file photo police forensic officers investigate at the scene after a shooting in central Hanau, Germany. Several people were killed in shootings in the German city of Hanau on Wednesday evening, (AP Photo/Michael Probst,file) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst