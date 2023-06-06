German factory orders dipped again as 2nd quarter started

The Economy Ministry said orders were down 0.4% compared with the previous month. That followed a painful 10.9% drop in March. Economists had expected an increase in April, but the ministry said the figure was influenced in part by fluctuations in bulk orders.

While domestic orders were up 1.6% in April, there was a drop in foreign demand — particularly in orders from elsewhere in the 20-nation eurozone, which were 2.7% lower.