German ex-Chancellor Schroeder urged to leave Scholz party

“His defense of Vladimir Putin against the accusation of war crimes is absurd," Esken said. Giving up his Russian energy posts “would have been necessary to salvage his reputation as a former and once really successful chancellor, but unfortunately he didn't follow this advice,” she added.

The Social Democrats' local branch in Schroeder's home city of Hannover said it has received 14 requests so far for expulsion proceedings against the ex-chancellor, German news agency dpa reported.

An arbitration committee of the Hannover branch will have to decide on those requests, but it isn't clear when it might make a decision. Esken noted that such proceedings face “very high hurdles” and “need a lot of time.”

