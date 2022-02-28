German envoy to raise energy security, climate on US visit

Germany gets a large share of its energy from Russia in the form of coal, oil and gas. The invasion of Ukraine last week was sharply condemned by Berlin, which joined other Western nations in imposing sanctions against Russia and halted the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who is also Germany's economy and climate minister, said Monday that greater emphasis on energy independence could help efforts to reduce emissions of planet-heating greenhouse gases released by burning fossil fuels.