springfield-news-sun logo
X

German energy giant Uniper asks for government bailout

Nation & World
14 minutes ago
Germany's energy supply giant Uniper is asking the government for a bailout amid a growing supply crisis over Russian natural gas

BERLIN (AP) — German energy supply giant Uniper is asking the government for a bailout amid a growing supply crisis over Russian natural gas.

The company said in a statement Friday that its board has applied to the government for “stabilization measures.” The move, which is expected to see the government pump billions of euros (dollars) into Uniper to keep the company afloat, had been widely expected.

Uniper said measures were "aimed at ceasing the current accumulation of substantial losses, covering Uniper’s liquidity needs and protecting Uniper’s investment-grade credit rating.”

In Other News
1
Former Angolan president Jose Eduardo dos Santos dies at 79
2
New pipeline from Greece to Bulgaria offsets Russian gas cut
3
Thousands march in Bosnia in memory of Srebrenica massacre
4
Wall Street wavers ahead of opening bell, June jobs report
5
Ukrainian official warns of 'catastrophe' in captured city
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top