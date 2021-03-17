German economist panel cuts 2021 growth outlook to 3.1%

Germany's economy grew 0.3% in the fourth quarter compared with the previous three-month period. Wieland said a drop is expected in the current quarter, but the recovery should resume thereafter — helped by progress in a so-far slow vaccination campaign.

German authorities started loosening some virus-related restrictions in recent weeks, opening hairdressing salons, some schools, nonessential shops and museums.

But much remains closed. Restaurants, bars, hotels and many culture, leisure and sports facilities have been shut since early November. Most lockdown measures are in place until at least March 28. Authorities are due to consider the way forward on Monday, and now face a steady rise in new infections as a more contagious coronavirus first detected in Britain takes hold.

A “third wave" of infections could, if it is heavy, delay the recovery, Wieland said.

“But there would only be a significant decline in economic output if there were far-reaching restrictions or closures in industry in Germany,” he said.

Authorities haven't yet imposed any such restrictions. Wieland said they should be avoided by speeding up vaccinations, expanding testing and improving technology-based infection tracking.