German economic advisers slash 2022 growth forecast to 1.8%

They added that “in the long term, the goal must be to ensure higher energy security, for example by expanding renewable energies and diversifying energy imports.” Those steps reflect the German government's policy.

Shortly before the economists released their forecast, Germany triggered an early warning level for natural gas supplies amid concerns that Russia could cut off deliveries unless it is paid in rubles.

The panel of advisers forecast growth of 3.6% in 2023.

___

This version has been corrected to show that Germany's 2021 GDP was revised to 2.9% from 2.8%; and GDP shrank in the fourth quarter by 0.3%, not 0.7%.