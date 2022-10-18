BreakingNews
Ex-Clark County development director reprimanded for ethics violation
springfield-news-sun logo
X

German cybersecurity chief out after reports of Russia ties

Nation & World
15 minutes ago
Germany's Interior Ministry says that the head of the national cybersecurity agency has been dismissed following reports of possible ties to Russian intelligence

BERLIN (AP) — The head of Germany's national cybersecurity agency has been dismissed following reports of possible ties to Russian intelligence, the Interior Ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry said that Interior Minister Nancy Faeser dismissed Arne Schoenbohm as head of the BSI agency, German news agency dpa reported.

Schoenbohm co-founded a cybersecurity group a decade ago that brings together experts from public institutions and the private sector. German media have reported that one of its members is a company founded by a former Russian intelligence agent.

The German government said over a week ago that it was investigating the reports comprehensively.

There is growing concern in Germany that the country’s critical infrastructure might be targeted by Russia because of Berlin’s support for Ukraine.

In Other News
1
Liz Truss' waning power brings political plots, and jokes
2
Death toll from Russian warplane crash into city rises to 14
3
French strike pits workers vs. government as inflation bites
4
Gates Foundation boosts GivingTuesday with $10M donation
5
China defends right to protect consulate after assault claim
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top