German COVID infection rate at new high as vaccinations slow

The national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, said the country has seen 201.1 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days. That was above the previous record of 197.6 from Dec. 22 last year. While it's still a lower rate than in several other European countries, it has set alarm bells ringing.

The seven-day infection rate has long ceased to be the only yardstick for COVID-19 policy in Germany, but officials say hospitals are filling up in badly affected areas. The disease control center said Monday that 15,513 new cases were reported over the past 24 hours — down from a record 37,120 on Friday, but figures are typically lower after the weekend.