German court says it won't hear case against McCann suspect

The Braunschweig state court said its supposed responsibility for the case being in the area had been based on his last residence before going abroad and then to prison. But it said that isn't valid, because the suspect produced evidence of a later residence in the neighboring state of Saxony-Anhalt, where he was registered as the owner of a property that he kept after going abroad.

The court said that, as a result of its decision, it has lifted a new arrest warrant it issued for the suspect in November. It said in a statement that this has no influence on the suspect's serving of his current sentence.

It said that its decision can be appealed to a higher court in Braunschweig.