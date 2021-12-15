German court rejects last appeals over neo-Nazi murder spree

The Federal Court of Justice upheld Andre Eminger's 2018 conviction and 2½-year sentence for supporting a terrorist organization, the self-styled National Socialist Underground group. It threw out appeals both from the defendant and from prosecutors, who had objected to his acquittal on other charges including accessory to attempted murder.

Eminger was one of five people convicted by a Munich court over their involvement with the group. Prosecutors considered him to be one of the closest contacts the NSU's three core members had during their time on the run. He rented an apartment and mobile homes used by the NSU to travel around Germany, though the court said it couldn’t be proved he knew of the planned crimes.