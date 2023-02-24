German court rejects farmer's climate suit vs Volkswagen

The automaker has objected to the farmer’s claim that it could be directly linked to any climate-related damages he has suffered. VW also pointed to its major effort to shift production to electric vehicles in the coming years.

The head of Greenpeace Germany, Martin Kaiser, said that it would appeal the ruling. He said that the verdict was “disappointing.”

Greenpeace already plans to appeal in another case in which a court in Braunschweig earlier this month dismissed another civil lawsuit demanding that VW stop selling vehicles with combustion engines by 2030.

