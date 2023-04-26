German court: naked landlord doesn't justify lower rent

The case involved a building in an upmarket residential district of Frankfurt, which included an office floor, rented by a human resources company. The company withheld rent because it objected, among other things, to the landlord's naked sunbathing. In response, the landlord sued.

The Frankfurt state court rejected the company's reasoning, finding that “the usability of the rented property was not impaired by the plaintiff sunning himself naked in the courtyard.”