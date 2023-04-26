German company sells heat pump business to US firm Carrier

“Apparently foreign investors are needed for that,” he said, arguing that the government's policies were leading to “a sell-off of the German heat pump.”

The deal entails Carrier paying 80% in cash and 20% in Carrier shares to Viessmann. It will see family-owned Viessmann become one of the biggest shareholders in Carrier, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The German company's CEO, Max Viessmann, will join Carrier's board of directors when the deal is completed, which is expected around the end of the year.

Carrier, whose business activities include refrigeration, said the Viessmann climate solutions division will provide it with “an iconic, premium brand in the highest growth segment of the global heat pump and energy transition markets.”

Viessmann said the U.S. firm's “global reach, broad product portfolio, financial strength and shared commitment to sustainability” would enable its business to “maximize our impact on Europe’s independent energy transition.”

The German company said the two sides have agreed to rule out layoffs for three years, and to guarantee the future of the Viessmann division's major production, research and development sites for five years and its headquarters in the central German town of Allendorf for 10 years.

The division has about 11,000 employees. Viessmann said 106 million euros will be paid out to them as a one-time bonus marking “106 years of success” once the deal is completed.