German cleric defends pope's decision to keep archbishop

Six months after Archbishop Stefan Hesse offered his resignation, the papal nuncio's office in Berlin said last week that Pope Francis had rejected the offer. It said the Vatican found "personal procedural errors" on Hesse's part but an investigation didn't show that they were committed with the intention of covering up abuse cases.

It also said Hesse had recognized his mistakes made when he served as a senior official in the Cologne archdiocese “with humility.” An influential German lay Catholic group sharply criticized the decision.

Hesse's resignation offer came after a report commissioned by his counterpart in Cologne found 75 cases in which high-ranking officials neglected their duties in such cases. Hesse was faulted for 11 cases of neglecting his duty.

The archbishop of Cologne, Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, was cleared of wrongdoing by the report, but remains under pressure for his handling of the issue. He has refused to step aside.

The Vatican sent two envoys to Cologne in June to investigate possible mistakes by senior church officials in handling past sexual abuse cases and the "complex pastoral situation" in the deeply divided church there.

Baetzing said he's still waiting for an evaluation from Rome of their overall conclusions.