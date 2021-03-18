German church abuse report faults serving archbishop, others

The lawyer in charge of the new report, Bjoern Gercke, told reporters in Cologne that his investigation touched on the cases of 314 abuse victims and 202 people accused of abuse in the Cologne diocese since 1975. The focus of the investigation wasn’t so much on what the suspects had done to the victims, but more on whether those in charge of the church — former and current archbishops, the vicars-general and other high-ranking church officials — had responded correctly to accusations of abuse.

Altogether, the report found 75 cases in which eight high-ranking church officials — some of them no longer alive — neglected their duties to either follow up on, report on or sanction abuse cases as well as neglecting to take care of the victims.

Gercke said that the first report Woelki had commissioned but then refused to publish at the time, backed up their own findings that he isn't accused of any wrongdoing when it comes to reporting sexual abuse of minors within the Catholic archdiocese of Cologne — the country's biggest.

The cardinal had cited legal concerns about publishing the first study which conducted by a law firm in Munich.

In a first response to the new report, Woelki said the investigation confirmed his fears that high-ranking officials were guilty of not having reported perpetrators and thereby preventing their prosecution.

“My predecessors, too, are guilty — as of today it is no longer possible to say 'we didn’t know,’” Woelki said, adding that he would send the report to the Holy See in Rome. He also said that he would temporarily suspend two Cologne church officials based on the findings of the investigation.

There has been fierce criticism in recent weeks within the German church about the handing of the previous report and, more general, of what many perceive the ongoing cover-up of sex abuse within the Catholic church.

The head of the German Bishops’ Conference, Limburg Bishop Georg Baetzing, last month described the crisis management in Cologne as a “disaster,” but said that the conference has no “sovereignty” to intervene.

A Cologne court last month announced that it was raising the number of appointments available for people seeking to formally leave the church to 1,500 from 1,000 starting in March, amid strong demand. Members of the church pay a significant tax in Germany, which goes to supporting the institutions. To leave the church they need to pay 30 euros ($35) and formally declare they are leaving.

Revelations about past sexual abuse have dogged the church in Germany and elsewhere for years.

In 2018, a church-commissioned report concluded that at least 3,677 people were abused by clergy in Germany between 1946 and 2014. More than half of the victims were 13 or younger when the abuse took place, and nearly a third of them were altar boys.

In January, a new system drawn up by the church to compensate abuse survivors took effect. It provides for payments of up to about 50,000 euros (nearly $60,000) to each victim. Under a previous system in place since 2011, payments averaged about 5,000 euros.

___

Kirsten Grieshaber reported from Berlin.

Bjoern Gercke, an attorney mandated by the Catholic Church, addresses a news conference on a report of abuse by clergy in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Faced with accusations of trying to cover up sexual violence in Germany's most powerful Roman Catholic diocese, the archbishop of Cologne publishes the independent investigation. (Ina Fassbender/Pool via AP) Credit: Ina Fassbender Credit: Ina Fassbender

Lawyer Kerstin Stirner listens during a news conference on a report of abuse by clergy in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Faced with accusations of trying to cover up sexual violence in Germany's most powerful Roman Catholic diocese, the archbishop of Cologne publishes the independent investigation. (Ina Fassbender/Pool via AP) Credit: Ina Fassbender Credit: Ina Fassbender

Bjoern Gercke, left, an attorney mandated by the Catholic Church, addresses a news conference on a report of abuse by clergy in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Faced with accusations of trying to cover up sexual violence in Germany's most powerful Roman Catholic diocese, the archbishop of Cologne publishes the independent investigation. (Ina Fassbender/Pool via AP) Credit: Ina Fassbender Credit: Ina Fassbender

Cologne's archbishop Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki holds a report on abuse by clergy he had receives during a news conference in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Faced with accusations of trying to cover up sexual violence in Germany's most powerful Roman Catholic diocese, the archbishop of Cologne publishes the independent investigation. (Ina Fassbender/Pool via AP) Credit: Ina Fassbender Credit: Ina Fassbender

Lawyer Kerstin Stirner, center, looks on as Bjoern Gercke, right, an attorney mandated by the Church, hands over a report on abuse by clergy to Cologne's archbishop Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, left, during a news conference in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Faced with accusations of trying to cover up sexual violence in Germany's most powerful Roman Catholic diocese, the archbishop of Cologne publishes the independent investigation. (Ina Fassbender/Pool via AP) Credit: Ina Fassbender Credit: Ina Fassbender

Cologne's archbishop Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki leaves after a news conference on a report on abuse by clergy, in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Faced with accusations of trying to cover up sexual violence in Germany's most powerful Roman Catholic diocese, the archbishop of Cologne publishes the independent investigation. (Ina Fassbender/Pool via AP) Credit: Ina Fassbender Credit: Ina Fassbender

Abuse victim and member of the Affected Persons Advisory Board of the Archdiocese, Peter Bringmann-Henselder attends a news conference on a report of abuse by clergy in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Faced with accusations of trying to cover up sexual violence in Germany's most powerful Roman Catholic diocese, the archbishop of Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki publishes the independent investigation. (Ina Fassbender/Pool via AP) Credit: Ina Fassbender Credit: Ina Fassbender

Cologne's archbishop Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki speaks during a news conference on a report of abuse by clergy in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Faced with accusations of trying to cover up sexual violence in Germany's most powerful Roman Catholic diocese, the archbishop of Cologne publishes the independent investigation. (Ina Fassbender/Pool via AP) Credit: Ina Fassbender Credit: Ina Fassbender

Cologne's archbishop Rainer Maria Woelki attends a news conference on a report of abuse by clergy in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Faced with accusations of trying to cover up sexual violence in Germany's most powerful Roman Catholic diocese, the archbishop of Cologne publishes the independent investigation. (Ina Fassbender/Pool via AP) Credit: Ina Fassbender Credit: Ina Fassbender

Bjoern Gercke, right, an attorney mandated by the Church, hands over a report on abuse by clergy to Cologne's archbishop Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, left, during a news conference in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Faced with accusations of trying to cover up sexual violence in Germany's most powerful Roman Catholic diocese, the archbishop of Cologne publishes the independent investigation. (Ina Fassbender/Pool via AP) Credit: Ina Fassbender Credit: Ina Fassbender

FILE - In this April 8, 2010 file photo a cross sits on top of a church in Berlin, Germany. A highly anticipated report commissioned by the Cologne archdiocese on church officials' handling of past cases of sexual abuse by clergy is set to be released. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

A report on abuse by clergy is seen on a lectern prior to a press conference in Cologne, Germany, March 18, 2021. Faced with accusations of trying to cover up sexual violence in Germany's most powerful Roman Catholic diocese, the archbishop of Cologne publishes the independent investigation. (Ina Fassbender/Pool via AP) Credit: Ina Fassbender Credit: Ina Fassbender

Cologne's archbishop Rainer Maria Woelki attends a news conference on a report of abuse by clergy in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Faced with accusations of trying to cover up sexual violence in Germany's most powerful Roman Catholic diocese, the archbishop of Cologne publishes the independent investigation. (Ina Fassbender/Pool via AP) Credit: Ina Fassbender Credit: Ina Fassbender