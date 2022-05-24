German chancellor to discuss Ukraine war in South Africa

“And it is necessary for peace in the world that this war stops, as soon as possible and that there is a chance to defend the integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine,” he said.

Another topic to be discussed is South Africa's intention to reduce its dependence on coal-fired power plants. Germany is among the countries that pledged up to $8.5 billion at the COP26 climate change conference last year to help South Africa reduce its reliance upon coal to generate electricity. So far there have been no announcements of actual payments of those funds to South Africa.

South Africa is currently suffering nationwide rolling power cuts because its coal-fired power stations are unable to generate adequate amounts of electricity. The promised funds will help the country, which has Africa’s most developed economy, to shift to more environmentally friendly energy, Ramaphosa said.

“We anticipate constructive discussions around the green economy, clean energy and building climate resilience as we embark on new technologies such as hydrogen, and various other renewable energy technologies,” Ramaphosa told the press.

Scholz arrived in South Africa after visiting Senegal and Niger, where he expressed Germany’s interest in gas exploration opportunities in Senegal and his country’s long-term military and financial assistance to Niger.

Caption German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, walks as he inspects a guard of honour during the official welcoming ceremony at the Union Building in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe Caption German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, walks as he inspects a guard of honour during the official welcoming ceremony at the Union Building in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, walks with South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa after the official welcoming ceremony at the Union Building in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe Caption German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, walks with South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa after the official welcoming ceremony at the Union Building in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption German Chancellor Olaf Scholz inspects a guard of honour during the official welcoming ceremony at the Union Building in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe Caption German Chancellor Olaf Scholz inspects a guard of honour during the official welcoming ceremony at the Union Building in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption German Chancellor Olaf Scholz inspects a guard of honour during the official welcoming ceremony at the Union Building in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe Caption German Chancellor Olaf Scholz inspects a guard of honour during the official welcoming ceremony at the Union Building in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Presidential guards parade during the official welcoming ceremony of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Union Building in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe Caption Presidential guards parade during the official welcoming ceremony of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Union Building in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Striking miners protest for higher wages at the Union Buildings, background, in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, May 24, 2022 as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on a one-day visit to the country. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption Striking miners protest for higher wages at the Union Buildings, background, in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, May 24, 2022 as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on a one-day visit to the country. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Striking miners protest for higher wages at the Union Buildings, in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, May 24, 2022 as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on a one-day visit to the country. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption Striking miners protest for higher wages at the Union Buildings, in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, May 24, 2022 as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on a one-day visit to the country. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Striking miners protest for higher wages at the Union Buildings, in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, May 24, 2022 as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa receives German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption Striking miners protest for higher wages at the Union Buildings, in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, May 24, 2022 as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa receives German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited