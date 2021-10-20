German central bank chief to step down after 10 years

Prospects of higher inflation, “herd immunity and an economy returning to pre-crisis levels before the end of the year are creating a strong argument to withdraw the ECB’s emergency stimulus and start reducing asset purchases,” Brzeski added. “Maybe the decision to do the latter will be Weidmann’s last success as Bundesbank president at the ECB’s December meeting.”

Weidmann is the fourth German member of the governing council to resign as the European Central Bank has taken a broader view of its mandate through bond purchases and ultra-low rates for extended periods.

Previously an adviser to outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Weidmann has headed the Frankfurt-based Bundesbank since May 2011. His eight-year term — his second — was due to run until 2027.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said she respects but also “immensely” regrets the decision by Weidmann, 53, the long-serving member of the governing council.

“While Jens had clear views on monetary policy, I was always impressed by his search for common ground in the Governing Council, by his empathy for his Eurosystem colleagues, and his willingness to find a compromise,” Lagarde said in a statement.

Bundesbank presidents are nominated by the German government, and Weidmann's announcement comes as Germany is in the process of putting together a new administration after the country's Sept. 26 election. Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said the chancellor greeted it “with regret and with great respect.”

“It will now be the job of a new government ... to find a successor who will continue the stability-oriented legacy of the Bundesbank,” Seibert said.

The center-left Social Democrats are about to start coalition talks with the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats on a new government that would send Merkel's center-right Union bloc into opposition. Outgoing Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who is expected to become chancellor, hopes to have the government in place by Christmas.

Scholz thanked Weidmann on Twitter for his “exceptional dedication.”

___

Associated Press writer David McHugh contributed from Frankfurt.