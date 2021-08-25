German business confidence dips for second consecutive month

The Ifo institute said its confidence index for Europe's biggest economy dropped to 99.4 points in August from 100.7 in July. While executives' assessment of their current situation improved, their outlook for the next six months was significantly worse.

“Concerns are growing in the hospitality and tourism sectors in particular,” Ifo said. “Supply bottlenecks for intermediate products in manufacturing and worries about rising infection numbers are putting a strain on the economy.”