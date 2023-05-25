German airline Lufthansa signs deal for minority stake in Italy's struggling ITA Airways

ITA Airways and its Alitalia predecessor have long been searching for an industrial partner as the Italian airline lost out on domestic and European routes to low-cost carriers. A string deals with potential and real partners had all fallen through over the last 15 years.

ITA officially launched in October 2021 after bankrupt flag carrier Alitalia landed its final flight, ending a 74-year run which in later years was characterized by financial uncertainty and slides into bankruptcy.

Lufthansa was the only airline that submitted an offer in the latest tender earlier this year.

The German airline already operates Air Dolomiti in northern Italy, funneling long distance traffic from cities like Milan, Verona and Venice to connections in Munich and Frankfurt.