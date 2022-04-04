German agency takes charge of subsidiary of Russia's Gazprom

The minister said officials have found out about an “indirect acquisition” of Gazprom Germania by entities called JSC Palmary and Gazprom Export Business Services LLC.

He said German law calls for his ministry to give permission for acquisitions of critical infrastructure by any non-European Union investor, but it’s unclear who is behind those companies. He also said the buyer ordered Gazprom Germania’s liquidation, which isn’t allowed before a purchase has been approved.

It wasn't immediately clear what was behind Gazprom's move, which came amid tensions between Russia and Europe over natural gas deliveries.

Germany, which gets about 40% of its gas from Russia, is moving to reduce its dependence on Russian gas but has resisted calls for an immediate embargo on Russian energy imports.

This story corrects the name of one of the entities to JSC Palmary.

